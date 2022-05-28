Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

SKY opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,316,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,977,000 after acquiring an additional 120,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,377,000 after acquiring an additional 582,173 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

