Slate Office REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$398.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.04.
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 200,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$962,356.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,786,992.
About Slate Office REIT (Get Rating)
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
Further Reading
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.