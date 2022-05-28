Slate Office REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$398.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.04.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 200,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$962,356.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,786,992.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOT.UN. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.38.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

