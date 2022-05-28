SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $23.16 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

