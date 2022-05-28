SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,516.49.

TSE SNC traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$25.84. 219,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.52. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8796803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.28%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

