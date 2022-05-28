Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 5.43%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

