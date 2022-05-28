SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ GIGE traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Get SoFi Gig Economy ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIGE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the second quarter worth $754,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.