Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 22.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. III alerts:

NASDAQ SWAG opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.