Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the April 30th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,699.0 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

SEYMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.34) to €25.50 ($27.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.