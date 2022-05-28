Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Solvay from €135.00 ($143.62) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Solvay from €121.00 ($128.72) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Solvay from €150.00 ($159.57) to €147.00 ($156.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTC SLVYY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Solvay has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

