Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.1 days.

SKHCF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

About Sonic Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.