Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.1 days.
SKHCF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.
About Sonic Healthcare (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.