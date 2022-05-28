Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 36.3% in May

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 219,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

