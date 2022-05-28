Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Update

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the April 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLN. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter worth $16,884,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,855,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 281,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000.
NYSE:SOLN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,395. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
