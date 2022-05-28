Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWN opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.08. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.32.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

