Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

SPB stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

