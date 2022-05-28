Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 million to $12.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.40 million, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $13.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

