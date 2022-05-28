SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Short Interest Up 87.0% in May

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $589,000.

SMAP opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

