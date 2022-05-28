SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.82 on Friday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

