Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 434.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 89.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.