State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Up 66.9% in May

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 454.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Bank of India stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

Shares of SBKFF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.34. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433. State Bank of India has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.