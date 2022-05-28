Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

