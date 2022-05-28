StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $27.92 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

