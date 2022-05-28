StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

StepStone Group stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

