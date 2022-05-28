StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

