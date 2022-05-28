StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

STEP stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,605,000 after acquiring an additional 653,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

