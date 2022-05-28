Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SHOO opened at $38.06 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,415,000 after buying an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

