Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Up 93.8% in May

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,619,000 after purchasing an additional 743,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 368,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $64.34 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

