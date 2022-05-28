Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Up 93.8% in May

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE SF opened at $64.34 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.
About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stifel Financial (SF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.