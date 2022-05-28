Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

