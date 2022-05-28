Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 27th (1COV, AF, BAS, DPW, EVK, FDX, HEI, LHA, MOR, PFE)

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 27th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €56.00 ($59.57) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.10 ($3.30) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €25.50 ($27.13) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $330.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €50.00 ($53.19) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($6.70) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,685 ($21.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($132.98) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €10.30 ($10.96) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 146 ($1.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.