Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 27th (1COV, AF, BAS, DPW, EVK, FDX, HEI, LHA, MOR, PFE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 27th:
Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €56.00 ($59.57) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.10 ($3.30) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €25.50 ($27.13) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $330.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €50.00 ($53.19) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($6.70) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,685 ($21.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($132.98) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €10.30 ($10.96) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 146 ($1.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
