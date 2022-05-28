Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 27th (1COV, AF, BAS, DPW, EVK, FDX, HEI, LHA, MOR, PFE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 27th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €56.00 ($59.57) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.10 ($3.30) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Basf (ETR:BAS)

was given a €64.00 ($68.09) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €25.50 ($27.13) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $330.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €50.00 ($53.19) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($6.70) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,685 ($21.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($132.98) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €10.30 ($10.96) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 146 ($1.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

