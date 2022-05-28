Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 28th (AMSC, ARW, BKE, CACI, COTY, HLF, JBSS, LOCL, LXRX, MGEE)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, May 28th:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nanobiotix S.A. is a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary technology includes NBTXR3. Nanobiotix S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Skeena Resources Limited is a mining exploration company. It focused on developing precious metal properties principally in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

