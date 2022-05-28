StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Prudential Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of -228.71 and a beta of 0.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth $6,814,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $6,662,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,259,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Bancorp (Get Rating)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

