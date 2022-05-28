StockNews.com Downgrades Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to Hold

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

FDP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 149,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,857. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $118,516.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,297 shares of company stock worth $554,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

