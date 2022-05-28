StockNews.com Downgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Sell

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,597,000 after buying an additional 1,159,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,678,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,961,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after purchasing an additional 375,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

