StockNews.com Downgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Buy

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial raised their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

