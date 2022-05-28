StockNews.com Downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Sell

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 761,380 shares of company stock worth $11,983,707. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

