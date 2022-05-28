StockNews.com Upgrades Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Strong-Buy

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.46. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,078,000 after buying an additional 131,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,247,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

