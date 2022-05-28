StockNews.com Upgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to “Hold”

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMRX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 7,262,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,227. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chimerix by 208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

