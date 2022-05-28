StockNews.com Upgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to “Hold”

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CMRX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.
Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 7,262,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,227. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.29.
In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chimerix by 208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.
About Chimerix (Get Rating)
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
