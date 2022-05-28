StockNews.com Upgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to “Buy”

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the purchase, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,087,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $34,641,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.