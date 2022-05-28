Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.85) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.01.

SEOAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,903. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.4958 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

