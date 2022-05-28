Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

STRM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.