Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMU.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 325,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$24.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

