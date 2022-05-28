Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 43.7% in May

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SUHJY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 52,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

