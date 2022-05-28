Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several analysts have commented on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sunoco by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.