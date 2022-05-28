SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of STKL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $896.44 million, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 361,866 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 891,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

