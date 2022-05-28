Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Critical Survey

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Super Group and Genius Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 2.24 $279.07 million N/A N/A Genius Sports $262.73 million 2.39 -$592.75 million ($3.94) -0.80

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Volatility and Risk

Super Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 215.53% 47.49% Genius Sports -212.81% -40.24% -31.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Super Group and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89

Super Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 60.66%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 422.05%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Super Group.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Super Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

