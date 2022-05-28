Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suzano will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Suzano.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Suzano by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of SUZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. 1,063,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,755. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Suzano has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.1263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Suzano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzano (SUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.