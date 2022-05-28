Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SWDBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.18.

Shares of SWDBY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. 57,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 46.89%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

