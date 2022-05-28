Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in May

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 2,795,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.6 days.

Shares of SWMAF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 78,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

