Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in May

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 2,795,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.6 days.
Shares of SWMAF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 78,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
