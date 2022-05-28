Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sysmex stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 154,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,485. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

