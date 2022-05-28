Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 88.2% in May

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.37%. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

