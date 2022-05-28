Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the April 30th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Talon Metals has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.74.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Talon Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

